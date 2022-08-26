DES PLAINES – On August 25, 2022, at approximately 7:55 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Mannheim Road over Interstate 290 eastbound in Cook County.

On the above date and time, an ISP District Chicago Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder assisting a stopped motorist with emergency lights activated, when the Trooper’s squad car was sideswiped. A black Dodge van, traveling northbound on Mannheim Road, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left driver’s side door of the ISP squad car. There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, 29-year-old Tomas Rybovic of Justice, IL was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle.

So far this year, there have been 17 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link:

https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=21430274bef64fc5a19d8dcc191ff3f8

