COLLINSVILLE - At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in reference to the Use of Force Investigation of one of their officers.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 1522 Mill St., Maeystown, IL., in reference to a domestic dispute. The suspect in the incident was confronted by the deputy and during the confrontation, the suspect was shot and killed by the officer, Lt. Derek Wise, of the Illinois State Police Office in Collinsville, said.

The deputy was not injured during the incident and there were no other injuries. The Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations is handling the Use of Force incident according to established protocols, Wise said.

More like this:

Calhoun Deputies Locate Axe-Wielding Suspect Seven Minutes After Call, Help Save His Life
Jul 7, 2025
Suspect Arrested Without Incident Following Extensive Regional Investigation
Jun 16, 2025
Calhoun County Deputy Arrests Driver for Third Driving While Revoked
Yesterday
Eldred Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop In Calhoun County
Yesterday
ISP: Investigation Ongoing After Body Found By Kayakers At Frank Holten State Park
Jul 8, 2025

 