CARMI - The body of the missing 19-year-old Harrisburg woman, Brooke S. Naylor, was recovered at 5:40 p.m. Friday by a search team south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County.

Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations had requested the public’s assistance in locating the missing woman. She was last seen in Harrisburg on March 3, 2019. Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was located on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop approximately halfway between Illinois Route 142 and Illinois Route 1.

Illinois State Police said an autopsy is scheduled to be completed tomorrow, March 9th, and the investigation into this incident continues.

The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this exhaustive search. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

