ALTON – As election season heats up in the Riverbend, Our Daily Show on Riverbender.com is bringing the region’s most in-depth political conversations to voters with State of the Race 2025 . Host CJ Nasello is sitting down with candidates in Alton and Godfrey for hour-long interviews, giving them a platform to share their vision, policies, and priorities ahead of the April election.

Confirmed guests for the special series include: Alton Mayoral Race Mayor David Goins – March 12 at 10:00 AM

– March 12 at 10:00 AM Former Mayor Brant Walker – March 21 at 10:00 AM Alton Aldermanic Candidates (Current Schedule) Kierstan Gray (6th Ward Candidate) – March 12 at 9:20 AM

– March 12 at 9:20 AM Carolyn MacAfee (2nd Ward Alderwoman, Seeking Re-Election) – March 13 at 9:20 AM

– March 13 at 9:20 AM Martha Pfister (2nd Ward Candidate) – March 19 at 9:20 AM

– March 19 at 9:20 AM Tiana Gipson (2nd Ward Candidate/Alton School Board Candidate)

Rosie Brown (4th Ward Alderwoman)

John Meehan (5th Ward Alderman) Godfrey Mayoral Race Mayor Mike McCormick – March 20 at 10:00 AM

– March 20 at 10:00 AM Craig Lombardi (Trustee & Mayoral Candidate) – March 21 at 9:00 AM

– March 21 at 9:00 AM Beth Johnes (Candidate for Mayor) – March 25 at 10:00 AM

Both Cheryl Ingle (current Alton City Clerk) and Lauren Wilson (current Deputy Clerk/Challenger) have previously appeared on Our Daily Show, and their interviews are available on-demand atRiverbender.com

Article continues after sponsor message

More trustee candidate interviews will be announced in a forthcoming release.

This election series gives Riverbend residents a deeper understanding of where their local candidates stand on the most pressing issues. Voters are encouraged to tune in live or catch the discussions on demand. ABOUT OUR DAILY SHOW

Our Daily Show is the most listened-to show on this side of St. Louis, delivering in-depth interviews, local news, and conversations that matter. With over 150,000 monthly on-demand views and millions per year, the show is the go-to source for regional news and discussion. Airing weekdays from 9-11 AM on Riverbender.com, Roku TV, and social media, Our Daily Show provides a platform for community leaders, business owners, and public figures to engage directly with listeners. HOW TO WATCH: Live Streaming: Our Daily Show airs weekdays from 9-11 AM on Riverbender.com, Roku TV, and social media.

Our Daily Show airs weekdays from 9-11 AM on Riverbender.com, Roku TV, and social media. On-Demand: Interviews will be available for replay atRiverbender.com

More like this: