State of the Race 2025: Our Daily Show Hosts In-Depth Interviews With Alton & Godfrey Mayoral and Aldermanic Candidates
ALTON – As election season heats up in the Riverbend, Our Daily Show on Riverbender.com is bringing the region’s most in-depth political conversations to voters with State of the Race 2025. Host CJ Nasello is sitting down with candidates in Alton and Godfrey for hour-long interviews, giving them a platform to share their vision, policies, and priorities ahead of the April election.
Confirmed guests for the special series include:
Alton Mayoral Race
Alton Aldermanic Candidates (Current Schedule)
Godfrey Mayoral Race
Both Cheryl Ingle (current Alton City Clerk) and Lauren Wilson (current Deputy Clerk/Challenger) have previously appeared on Our Daily Show, and their interviews are available on-demand atRiverbender.com
More trustee candidate interviews will be announced in a forthcoming release.
This election series gives Riverbend residents a deeper understanding of where their local candidates stand on the most pressing issues. Voters are encouraged to tune in live or catch the discussions on demand.
ABOUT OUR DAILY SHOW
Our Daily Show is the most listened-to show on this side of St. Louis, delivering in-depth interviews, local news, and conversations that matter. With over 150,000 monthly on-demand views and millions per year, the show is the go-to source for regional news and discussion. Airing weekdays from 9-11 AM on Riverbender.com, Roku TV, and social media, Our Daily Show provides a platform for community leaders, business owners, and public figures to engage directly with listeners.
HOW TO WATCH:
