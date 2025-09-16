SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) will host a series of State of Illinois Career Fairs this September. These events will take place across multiple regions, providing community members with the opportunity to explore job opportunities with the State and connect directly with hiring managers.

“We are committed to building a strong, skilled, and diverse workforce throughout Illinois,” said Raven A. DeVaughn, CMS Director. “These career fairs give us the chance to meet job seekers where they are and to help connect them with careers that make a difference in our communities.”

All events are free and open to the public, including career changers, college students, first-time job seekers, and mid-to-senior-level professionals. Job seekers will be able to meet with representatives from various State agencies offering roles in healthcare, education, engineering, finance, corrections, and more. Openings include entry-level, seasonal, full-time, and supervisory positions. Attendees can also access information on how to apply for State jobs, create a job profile, and set up job alerts.

The upcoming events include:

September 18, 10am – 2pm: State of Illinois Career Fair Location: Dillon Mall at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 IL-2, Dixon, IL

September 22, 3pm – 7pm: Third Annual State Career & Resource Fair in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month Location: Wright College Humboldt Park, 1645 N. California Ave, Chicago, IL (Third Floor)

September 23, 10am – 2pm: State of Illinois Career Fair Location: Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave, Chicago, IL

September 25, 8am – 2pm: Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) Careers Expo Location: Lincoln Land Community College, 5250 Shepherd Rd, Springfield, IL



No RSVP is required for members of the public to attend any of the career fairs.

To learn more about job opportunities at the State of Illinois, visit work.illinois.gov.

