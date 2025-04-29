SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will host a State of Illinois Career Fair on May 7, 2025. Taking place on LLCC’s campus in Springfield, IL, members of the public can learn about job opportunities at the State and connect with hiring managers.

“We are excited to recruit new talent to the State of Illinois and grow our diverse workforce,” said CMS Director Raven DeVaughn. “Hosting career fairs helps us meet people where they are in their communities and in their job search.”

Job opportunities are available in a variety of fields at the State, including healthcare, education, finance, engineering, and more. Representatives from multiple different agencies will be in attendance. Available roles range from entry level and seasonal roles to full time and supervisory roles. The event also includes an Early Bird Workshop where attendees can learn how to apply for State jobs, create a profile, and set up job alerts.

“We welcome people from all backgrounds and career paths to explore opportunities in public health and other areas of public service, said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We are looking for individuals with diverse professional experiences to keep the public safe and healthy. We invite everyone to join us at our job fair to explore opportunities to serve the State of Illinois.”

The State of Illinois Career Fair is free and open to everyone, including mid-to-senior-level professionals, career changers, first-time job seekers, and college students. Representatives from LLCC will be available to discuss educational pathways.

“The career fair presents an incredible opportunity for LLCC students and alumni to learn about various careers as well as how to navigate the hiring process at the State of Illinois,” said Josh Collins, Assistant Vice President, Business Relations at LLCC. “When you look at LLCC programs and job opportunities at the various state agencies, there are job opportunities for nearly all of our students.”

Details for the event are as follows:

Early Bird Workshop

May 7, 2025

9:15 – 10 a.m.

Lincoln Land Community College

Menard Hall, Robert H. Stephens Room, Level 1

2475 Poorman Drive, Springfield, Ill.

State of Illinois Career Fair

May 7, 2025

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lincoln Land Community College

Student Union, Menard Hall, Lower Level

2475 Poorman Drive, Springfield, Ill.

Members of the public do not need to RSVP to attend the workshop or career fair.

Media planning to attend should RSVP to CMS.Press@illinois.gov by May 6 at 1 p.m.

The following State Agencies will have representatives at the event:

Department of Agriculture

Department of Central Management Services

Department of Children and Family Services

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Department of Corrections

Department of Employment Security

Department of Healthcare and Family Services

Department of Human Services

Department of Innovation and Technology

Department of Insurance

Department of Public Health

Department of Revenue

Department of Transportation

Department of Veterans Affairs

Illinois Courts Office of Statewide Pretrial Services

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security

Illinois Secretary of State

Illinois State Police

For more information about job opportunities at the State of Illinois, visit https://work.illinois.gov/.

