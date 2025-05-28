SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) will host its Spring Vendor Summit on June 4, 2025. The event will take place at The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Dr., Marion, Illinois from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This half-day summit will give attendees an opportunity to learn how to do business with State of Illinois agencies — providing a detailed understanding of the certifications and registrations required and how to complete a Business Enterprise Program Utilization Plan.

“We invite business owners to attend the Spring Vendor Summit in Marion, whether they’re seeking resources to help grow their business or looking to better understand how to do business with the State,” said Andy Manar, Deputy Governor for Budget and Economy. “This event is designed to empower businesses to compete and succeed in Illinois.”

Vendor Summits are key components in the State’s efforts to diversify its vendor pool and provide equitable access to contracting opportunities for small, minority-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned, and other disadvantaged firms – including firms owned or operated by people with disabilities.

“This summit reflects our dedication to supporting the vendor community while advancing equity and inclusion in State contracts,” Raven A. DeVaughn, CMS Director. “We’re focused on providing opportunity and access for businesses across Illinois.”

Business owners may register for the Summit at: https://registration.socio.events/e/marionvendorsummit2025.

To review requests for information or proposals and receive updates on procurement rules and requirements, vendors can register on BidBuy at: https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov/bso/view/login/login.xhtml.

Members of the media planning to attend the Summit should RSVP to CMS.Press@illinois.gov by 1:00 p.m. June 3, 2025.

In October 2024, CMS hosted a Vendor Summit at the CMS Regional Complex in Springfield, IL. An additional Vendor Summit for fall 2025 will be announced in the coming months.

