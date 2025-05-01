CHICAGO — Today, Governor JB Pritzker proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and the Illinois Children's Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative (CBHTI) are highlighting the important resources offered to residents and families across the state.

“Mental Health Awareness Month represents a time to reflect on how far we’ve come—and recommit to the work ahead,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois is leading the way in confronting the mental health crisis head-on: we became the first state in the nation to ban prior authorization for inpatient mental health care, we’ve strengthened 988 call center services, expanded capacity, and launched a centralized care portal to connect people with the help they need. My administration remains fully committed to fighting for critical federal dollars to ensure Illinoisans have access to quality mental health care—because mental health is health.”

In partnership with the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the State has offered vital resources through the expanded 988 Lifeline number since 2022. The State also launched the BEACON Children’s Behavioral Health Care Portal, a one-stop online resource connecting families to publicly funded mental health services, to further increase access tobehavioral health care this year.

“Mental health is central to individual and community well-being. We believe everyone in Illinois deserves access to mental health services,” said Dulce M. Quintero, IDHS Secretary. “Our goal is to continue to eliminate the stigma around seeking care. The 988 hotline is an important way for anyone in Illinois to get help.”

When residents call or text 988, they are connected with a real person who is trained to provide compassionate, confidential, one-on-one support. Whether someone is dealing with emotional distress, substance use issues, or even thoughts of suicide, Certified Crisis Workers are ready to guide residents to the resources they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Mental health is public health, and we cannot have a truly healthy state without access to mental health services,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We are proud to partner with our colleagues across state agencies and with Illinois communities to raise awareness of existing mental health resources during this important month, and to work to ensure that everyone in Illinois can find the help they need to live full, happy, and healthy lives.”

"Mental health is health — and it’s just as important as academics when it comes to helping students thrive,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “Mental Health Awareness Month is a powerful reminder of our responsibility to support the well-being of every student in Illinois. We are proud to partner on vital resources like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and the BEACON portal, which connect families directly to mental health services and community-based resources. Every student deserves to feel safe, supported, and ready to succeed. By investing in mental health, we are investing in safer schools, stronger communities, and brighter futures for all Illinois students.”

BEACON is a centralized resource for Illinois youth and families seeking services for behavioral health needs. It’s common for young people to struggle with behavioral and mental health challenges. The portal allows a parent or guardian to obtain information about a range of services, from a simple listing of available programs to community-based services in their area, to the assistance of a Resource Coordinator who can help identify additional resources for children in need. The portal also provides access to Parent Navigators who can give further assistance, particularly in connecting families to school-based services.

“In Illinois we are making great progress improving our ability to respond to youth who are struggling with mental health challenges and to support their families with tools and resources, so that everyone who needs it can receive timely assistance,” said Dr. Dana Weiner, Director of the Children's Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative. “We know that in the past, children and families have struggled to find appropriate and timely services for behavioral health needs; we are working hard to improve our ability to support families with new tools and services so that more youth can receive the care they need.”

BEACON also provides Illinois families with information about available behavioral health services for children and adolescents, centralizing resources from the following agencies:

Article continues after sponsor message

• Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS)

• Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

• Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE)

• Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)

• Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS)

• Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ)

IDHS encourages individuals and organizations to share these important mental health resources that are available.

About the 988 Lifeline

If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed, experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, or having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988. For additional information and the 988 partner toolkit, click here.

About the BEACON Children’s Behavioral Health Care Portal