ALTON - The State of Illinois is partnering with Senior Services Plus to bring a vaccine clinic from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Senior Services Plus at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.

To schedule your appointment visit: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/oooyn/1235405/

If you can't make this event, find a clinic near you by visiting coronavirus.illinois.gov.