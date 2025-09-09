CHICAGO — The State of Illinois, through the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), has launched a new series of strategic partnerships with the Chicago White Sox, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), and Northern Illinois University (NIU) to promote career opportunities in state government.

These partnerships include a series of in-person career activations at sporting events this fall, where fans will be able to engage directly with CMS representatives, learn about state job openings, and explore careers in public service.

The initiative kicked off with great success on August 29 at Chicago White Sox Puerto Rican Heritage Night, where hundreds of fans engaged with CMS staff and learned about the variety of career paths available with the State of Illinois.

Upcoming on-site activations include:

September 10: Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Nurse Appreciation Night

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Nurse Appreciation Night September 19: Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres — Hispanic Heritage Night

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres — Hispanic Heritage Night October 4: NIU Football vs. Miami (OH)

NIU Football vs. Miami (OH) October 11: UIUC Football vs. Ohio State

UIUC Football vs. Ohio State October 25: NIU Football vs. Ball State

NIU Football vs. Ball State November 9: UIUC Women’s Volleyball vs. Penn State

UIUC Women’s Volleyball vs. Penn State November 11: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. St. Francis (IL)

UIC Men’s Basketball vs. St. Francis (IL) November 29: UIUC Football vs. Northwestern

This fall and winter, these universities will also feature digital ads promoting state employment opportunities through work.illinois.gov at several additional games throughout the season.

“These partnerships allow us to meet Illinoisans where they are — in the stands, in the community, and in celebration,” said Raven A. DeVaughn, CMS Director. “We’re proud to showcase the rewarding, impactful careers available with the State of Illinois with the hopes of piquing the interests of the amazing students found in Illinois colleges and universities. Our mission is to build a workforce that reflects the diversity and talent of our great state.” DeVaughn will throw out the first pitch at the September 10 White Sox game.

The partnerships reflect CMS’s continued efforts to modernize outreach and connect with job seekers across all regions and backgrounds. For more information on State of Illinois employment opportunities, visit: work.illinois.gov.

