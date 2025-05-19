SPRINGFIELD – Today, Illinois Central Management Services (CMS) announced that the State of Illinois has achieved historic outcomes in building up its workforce, increasing the total employee count from 50,544 in 2019 to 55,340 in 2025 – the highest number of state employees since 2008, which was 55,237 employees. These gains are driven by hiring at agencies that have historically faced challenges filling positions and that directly provide support to vulnerable Illinoisans. This includes a 44% increase in staffing at the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) and a 15% increase in direct care worker roles at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

Formerly a manual, paper-driven process plagued by outdated grading systems, the State’s hiring has undergone a transformative modernization since 2019, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined process today.

"These milestones are a testament to the dedication and commitment of CMS, which has embraced efficiency, innovation and collaboration to improve past hiring challenges," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By modernizing our hiring practices and investing in technology, we're not just improving efficiency, we're building a government that is more inclusive, responsive, and equipped to serve the people of Illinois for generations to come. As we look ahead, CMS will build upon this progress as it continues to improve and streamline hiring for key roles that support Illinoisans every day.”

CMS launched an unprecedented improvement effort designed to update the hiring process. This includes upgrading technology to enable fully electronic applications, developing new proactive recruitment strategies to broaden the applicant pool, and eliminating redundant processes following the passage of SB 2228. These changes have resulted in:

Record High Number of Employees Driven by Hiring Key Health and Human Services Positions: The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) have exceeded historical staffing levels. For example, DCFS staffing has increased 44% (2,686 to 3,886) from 2019 to 2025, and DCFS caseworker roles are staffed at an unprecedented 96%. At IDHS, Direct Care Worker roles have increased nearly 15% (4,167 to 4,789) from 2019 to 2025 and is considered fully staffed.

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) have exceeded historical staffing levels. For example, DCFS staffing has increased 44% (2,686 to 3,886) from 2019 to 2025, and DCFS caseworker roles are staffed at an unprecedented 96%. At IDHS, Direct Care Worker roles have increased nearly 15% (4,167 to 4,789) from 2019 to 2025 and is considered fully staffed. Hiring Timeline Reduced by 58%: While improvements are still being made, the hiring timeline has gone from an average of 269 days in 2019 to 111 days in 2025 – a 58% reduction.

While improvements are still being made, the hiring timeline has gone from an average of 269 days in 2019 to 111 days in 2025 – a 58% reduction. Vacancy Rate Cut Nearly in Half: The vacancy rate for jobs at the State of Illinois decreased from 14% in 2019 to 8% in 2025.

The vacancy rate for jobs at the State of Illinois decreased from 14% in 2019 to 8% in 2025. Application Surge: Applications increased 311% after the electronic system rollout in 2020. From 2022 to 2024 alone, applications rose 110% (193,294 to 407,526), and the candidate pool increased 81%. Job offers increased 49% over the same period.

“Our workforce should reflect the people we serve,” said CMS Director Raven A. DeVaughn. “Increased applications and placements show that our changes are working while still prioritizing equity and accessibility. Not only are we hiring faster, but we’re hiring the very best candidates from the most diverse pools.”

Increased outreach at job fairs, community events, and the launch of the Really Great Careers campaign have also helped to broaden the State’s applicant pool. More than 1,100 job seekers attended career fairs hosted by CMS this year at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), Malcom X College in Chicago, and Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC).

“It made perfect sense to implement modern processes and best practices to Illinois’ hiring processes through legislation I led in 2023,” said State Senator Linda Holmes (D-Aurora). “Here’s the payoff already happening from making this leap forward: CMS has reduced the hiring timeline nearly 60 percent, cut the job vacancy rate nearly in half in critical agencies like DHS and DCFS, and tripled the number of job applications received through the new electronic system. The candidate pool grew and job offers increased. This is a win for both the State and its workers.”

“Governor Pritzker signed SB 2228 in 2023 taking a critical step toward transforming our state’s hiring processes, making government more transparent and accessible to all,” said State Representative Marcus C. Evans, Jr. (D-Chicago). “I was proud to have chief sponsored and led the negotiations with CMS leadership on this legislation. I applaud the department’s effective implementation which shows great progress toward improving our State’s workforce."

For more information about job opportunities at the State of Illinois, visit https://work.illinois.gov/.

