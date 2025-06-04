SPRINGFIELD, IL – Following the passage of Governor JB Pritzker’s seventh consecutive balanced budget, the State of Illinois today highlighted a historic $500 million investment in site readiness—marking a bold step forward in transforming unused state properties into hubs of economic opportunity. This investment—which represents the largest site readiness investment in state history—will prepare sites across the state to attract new industries, create jobs, and bring new life to communities that have long been impacted by shuttered or unused facilities.

The Site Readiness initiative includes two major components:

$300 million for the “Surplus to Success” program led by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), which will prepare idle state-owned properties for private development.

for the program led by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), which will prepare idle state-owned properties for private development. $200 million for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to expand its existing Site Readiness programs and fund large-scale business attraction efforts.

“These investments are about more than just repurposing land—they’re about revitalizing entire communities, creating jobs, and building a future where every region of Illinois is ready to compete for economic development opportunities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “There’s no reason the State should continue to own deteriorating properties when they can be cleaned up, developed, and put back into productive use. Surplus to Success is going to turn liabilities into launchpads for economic growth, jobs and community.”

Subject to available funds, the “Surplus to Success” program will target five high-priority properties including:

Dwight Correctional Center (160 acres)

Singer Mental Health Center in Rockford (100 acres)

Jacksonville Developmental Center (100 acres)

Lincoln Developmental Center (100 acres)

Shapiro Developmental Center unutilized land in Kankakee (70 acres). The Developmental Center will be unaffected.

Under the new initiative, these sites will be remediated and marketed for development, supporting job creation, local revenue generation, and economic resilience.

“Surplus to Success is yet another commitment from Governor Pritzker to invest in Illinois’ future,” said Raven A. DeVaughn, Director of CMS. “These properties have long sat vacant, draining public resources, and blighting the communities where they sit. With this funding, CMS can begin the hard but necessary work of transforming the sites into assets returning these properties to the State’s tax rolls to drive growth, attract businesses, and strengthen communities across the State. We are excited to be part of the team that writes the next chapter for these properties.”

Through the $200 million DCEO component, the state will expand its efforts to make sites ready for business attraction and business development. This includes funding energy infrastructure to reduce long lead times, and help municipalities, economic development organizations, and landowners prepare sites for investment.

“The demand for ready-to-go industrial and commercial sites is high, and Illinois is meeting that demand head-on with new site readiness investments,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we’re empowering communities to compete for large-scale projects and accelerating our mission to bolster economic development statewide.”

The state’s $500 million investment is projected to yield transformative economic returns, improve property values, and reduce the burden on taxpayers by eliminating ongoing security and maintenance costs at abandoned facilities. The Pritzker Administration will work with the local municipalities where these properties sit to finalize the future of the sites most responsive to the communities needs which may focus on workforce housing or new job creation.

With Illinois ranked among the top 15 states to do business by CNBC, the FY26 budget continues Governor Pritzker’s economic development agenda by leveraging strategic investments, proven fiscal discipline, and bold, community-driven initiatives.

