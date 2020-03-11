CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today is announcing six additional individuals have tested positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“More cases in more places in Illinois means we are seeing growing transmission of the virus in the community,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Today the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic. We will see additional cases in Illinois and I urge people to take steps now to reduce the impact this will have on their daily lives.”

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. Public health officials will identify and contact people who are considered close contacts of these cases.

At this time, we can release the following information regarding the new cases:

Chicago:

• 80s male

• 70s male

• 70s male

• 50s female

• 40s male

Lake County:

• 50s male



For information about how you, your school, workplace, and community can prepare, please visit Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

