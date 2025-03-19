O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital received unanimous approval March 18, 2025, from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to build an outpatient surgical treatment center and medical office building on the current campus in O’Fallon, Illinois. St. Elizabeth’s applied for Illinois’ required Certificate of Need to move forward with this important project last fall. “We are excited to be able to bring much-needed, local health care resources to our community,” said Chris Klay, President and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s.

“This investment illustrates HSHS’ and St. Elizabeth’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality health care for our patients and the region.” The three-story, 70,000-square-foot building will include an outpatient surgery center with four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, along with post-acute care unit rooms and prep and recovery stations. The medical office features space for physician specialty clinics and new providers to serve patients on St. Elizabeth’s campus as well as diagnostic imaging services. “As HSHS St. Elizabeth’s celebrates 150 years of delivering care in Southwestern Illinois, our mission remains strong," said Klay. "We continue to successfully navigate the challenges of a changing health care landscape to ensure those we serve have the care options they deserve, close to home, for many more years ahead." HSHS is investing approximately $50 million to fund the project; construction will begin in the weeks ahead and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Board of Directors Chairperson Brian Lemon said, “This project is a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication and leadership of HSHS and St. Elizabeth’s and highlights their collective commitment to improve the health of our communities.”

