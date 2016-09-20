MyBenefits Marketplace continues Illinois’ digital transformation, improves state employee experience

SPRINGFIELD - The State of Illinois, led by the Department of Innovation & Technology and the Department of Central Management Services, is pleased to introduce MyBenefits Marketplace, a new online enrollment platform available to members of the State of Illinois’ group insurance programs later this month. Moving away from a paper-based system, this easy to navigate platform will transform and modernize how state employees select health insurance options.

“Illinois is on an accelerated path to digital transformation. The online benefits enrollment platform is one of many examples,” said Hardik Bhatt, State CIO and Secretary Designate for the Department of Innovation & Technology. “This replaces an antiquated paper-based process, with a modern and customer-focused system to choose your Health plan.”

“The State of Illinois is ready to launch a new, customer-centric online health insurance enrollment platform that will simplify the health insurance selection process for members of the State’s group insurance programs. Under MyBenefits Marketplace, members will be able to manage health selections online, even from mobile devices. Our goal is to improve the experience for state employees selecting health coverage by streamlining the enrollment process into a one-stop shop for all health insurance needs,” CMS Acting Director Hoffman said.

All existing plans will be offered through MyBenefits Marketplace. The new online system will provide information 24/7 and allow members to make changes with health, dental, and life insurance, and flexible spending account plans, in real-time through a user-friendly environment supported by trained service representatives. Through the website, members will be able to make benefit selections during open enrollment, add/or drop dependents mid-year due to a qualifying change in status, correct certain personal information, and choose to receive electronic communications instead of paper.

All plans administered by the State of Illinois, including the State Employees Group Insurance Program (SEGIP), the Teachers’ Retirement Insurance Program (TRIP), the College Insurance Program (CIP), the Local Government Health Plan (LGHP), and the Total Retiree Advantage Illinois (TRAIL) Program, will utilize this enrollment platform beginning later this month.

Group Insurance Members will still have the option to call a customer service representative for further assistance or enrollment over the phone should they prefer that method.

