CHICAGO - The State of Illinois announced today it has executed a contract for a new seed-to-sale system for Illinois’ growing medical and adult use cannabis programs. Metrc is a highly-configurable, secure, and scalable system that will modernize Illinois’ evolving cannabis industry and regulatory systems. This includes utilizing RFID tags, computerized tags that allow for easier, more accurate entry of information into the system by operators. Through State funding, cannabis business establishments will not be charged for Metrc’s RFID tags, subject to certain restrictions. These new identification tags will reduce manual auditing and increase time for health-related inspections. The State of Illinois’ contract with Metrc also includes additional services, including new reporting tools to help study trends in the industry.

“We look forward to this new partnership with Metrc to ensure Illinois continues advancing the safest and most secure cannabis market,” said Erin Johnson, Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. “We are eager to work alongside the Metrc team to enhance compliance efficiencies, promote industry and consumer education, and bolster public safety to protect the integrity of the most equitable cannabis market in the country.”

“We are confident that consumers will appreciate the new features and resources we are developing with Metrc, including a comprehensive catalog of legal products available in licensed dispensaries,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “The added tools, as well as flexibility in working with our licensees’ point of sale systems, will save consumers time and money as they’re more easily able to find the products they’re seeking.”

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Illinois cannabis industry is among the most prominent and influential in the nation, and we are thrilled to partner with the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office to support the market's safety and security,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “Our team at Metrc is looking forward to working side-by-side with State regulators to enhance their program by boosting supply chain transparency, fueling improvements in public safety and confidence and supporting the State’s social equity initiatives, and ensuring that all licensees, including those from historically underserved communities, have the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

Cannabis businesses will be provided more detailed information from their licensing agency, including specifics about when the reporting requirements will change and what training resources will be available. BioTrack, the current system vendor, will remain in place until Metrc is implemented (with an expected launch this summer).

Currently, Metrc provides seed-to-sale tracking in 27 jurisdictions and has robust training and implementation support services for the transition.

Further details and timelines will be posted on the Illinois cannabis website (https://cannabis.illinois.gov) as they are developed. Additional Illinois-specific information will also be available on Metrc’s website (https://www.metrc.com/). Questions can be directed to FPR.CROO@illinois.gov.

More like this: