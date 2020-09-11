CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership (The Partnership), and local officials at Cara Chicago today to highlight a new $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed as a result of or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through two new grants received from the U.S. Department of Labor, the State of Illinois will distribute funding to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 residents for an array of jobs.



To expand workforce training and hiring, DCEO is implementing new programs to support workers dislocated during the COVID-19 crisis, with funding from federal programs created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an $8.3 million grant from Disaster Recovery Grant Program and an $8.3 million grant from the Employment Recovery Grant – both part of the National Dislocated Worker Program. The grants are focused on leveraging dislocated workers in employment and training to assist with local disaster relief programs and in demand industries connected to the ongoing crisis.



“Yesterday, in Rockford, I announced one way in which we’re lifting people up all around the state in these difficult times: a new $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic – to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs across the state – including approximately 700 right here in Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership’s jurisdiction,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This federal funding – made possible by the Department of Labor’s Employment Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs – will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold — returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19.”



The recently announced workforce training programs will provide out-of-work Illinoisans with new skills, allowing them to access jobs in industries that are central to the statewide economic recovery. Funded positions include COVID-19 recovery-related temporary jobs to help mitigate COVID-19 in communities, such as contact tracers, COVID-19 protocol workers, building sanitization workers, temperature screeners, and food preparation and distribution workers identified by local communities.



“We must step up to support our communities—especially those that have been hit the hardest—as we continue responding to and recovering from COVID-19. Today's investment will not only work to assist Chicagoans who've been displaced by COVID-19 by providing them with jobs but it'll also build on the work of our Racial Equity Rapid Response Team, which is designed to lift up and invest in communities of color that are most vulnerable to this disease,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “With the creation of these jobs, we are giving Chicago's communities and businesses the assistance and support they need to stay afloat during these uncertain times. We are excited to work with The Partnership, DCEO, and organizations like Cara as we continue to create pathways to longer-term, sustainable career opportunities.”



The State will distribute funding to 12 Local Workforce Innovation Areas (LWIAs) spanning 7 regions across Illinois. State of Illinois LWIAs represent employers, local government, community colleges, and community-based organizations which partner with DCEO to provide year-round training and support to communities across the state.



DCEO will partner with local workforce agency partners to assist with filling roles in high need industry areas evolving as a result of COVID-19. The 1,300 positions represent a mix of new and existing roles – with Disaster Recovery grants supporting contact tracers, community health coordinators, food distribution and emergency pantry workers, and COVID-19 custodians. Employment Recovery grant funds will be leveraged to seek out low-wage dislocated workers and provide vocational training and work-based learning that provides skills and competencies in expanding occupations and industries connected to the COVID-19 response.



Article continues after sponsor message

“The investments we’re making today will help grow jobs and bring more Illinoisans back to work while helping respond to key needs created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said DCEO Director Erin Guthrie. “While Illinois faced record high levels of unemployment earlier this year, Governor Pritzker’s investments in workforce and continued focus on the public health response will help us start to make continued progress in bringing people back to work and regaining our economy.



The LWIAs will identify local community-based workforce organizations to assist with filling roles in high need industry areas evolving as a result of COVID-19. The 1,300 positions represent a mix of new and existing roles – with Disaster Recovery grants supporting contact tracers, community health coordinators, food distribution and emergency pantry workers, and COVID-19 custodians. Employment Recovery grant funds will be leveraged to seek out low-wage dislocated workers and provide vocational training and work-based learning that provides skills and competencies in expanding occupations and industries connected to the COVID-19 response.



The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, the LWIA for Chicago and Cook County, is receiving two grants totaling $8 million. These grants will support a total of up to 700 participants throughout Chicago and Cook County, including those who have lost jobs due to COVID-19.



“The $8 million in funding the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership is receiving will expand the work of our CBOs and create nearly 700 new positions for people who have lost their jobs during these challenging times,” said Karin M. Norington-Reaves, CEO of The Partnership. “These dollars will fund temporary positions that will support those affected by the pandemic. In addition, people employed through this initiative will have access to our workforce development system to ensure they can connect to permanent employment, while obtaining in-demand skills and support.



The Partnership received a total of $8 million in grants, including $4.27 in disaster recovery grants and $3.87 million in economic recovery grants. Leveraging its disaster recovery grants, the Partnership selected Cara Connects, a mission-driven staffing firm, as one project worksite to provide humanitarian assistance employment as part of the COVID-19 Disaster Recovery initiative. Training will be conducted in partnership with the Northwest Side Housing Center in Belmont-Cragin. All training and hiring will focus on inclusion of residents from neighborhoods?disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.



“As a social enterprise of Cara, the mission of Cara Connects is to unlock the power and purpose within our communities and ourselves,” said Cara President & CEO Maria Kim. “Thanks to the leadership of organizations like Northwest Side Housing Center and the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, we are ensuring that mission is lived out, as we take this big step in the fight against the dual pandemics of poverty and COVID-19. Through this investment, not only will our residents feel the confidence that comes from the power of a job, our region will feel the renewal that comes from communities getting back to work. We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this critical solution.”



Training and hiring for new workforce programs is expected to begin this fall, with start time of each program varying by location. Participants will either undergo some form of training and/or receive supportive services, with many entering the job shortly after being trained Local workforce agencies will prioritize applicants impacted by layoff or termination during the COVID-19 crisis at the time of their application.



A full list of COVID-19 workforce training grantees as well as their program offerings is available on the DCEO website as well as Get Hired Illinois– the state’s one-stop-shop portal to connect Illinoisans with available training and hiring opportunities with growing industries during the COVID-19 crisis.

More like this: