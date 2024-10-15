Our Daily Show Interview! Jay Keeven: Candidate (R) State Representative- 112th

ALTON — Jay Keeven, a candidate for the 112th District State House of Representatives, is addressing voter concerns as the November election approaches. With just three weeks until Election Day on November 5, Keeven has engaged with constituents about pressing issues such as property taxes, the rising cost of living and much more.

Keeven was an Illinois State trooper for 27 years and served for eight-plus years as the Edwardsville Police Chief. He is presently the city administrator for Troy.

During his state representative campaign, Keeven said he and his associates have knocked on approximately 15,000 doors, listening to residents. He said first on the minds of most was the high property taxes in Madison County and high grocery prices.

"I think things do financially assist individuals, but there is a cost-benefit analysis with everything we do," Keeven said. He emphasized the state's budget, which he noted includes $53 billion, has to be analyzed and trimmed. He said he knows there has to be waste in that large of a state budget.

"Grocery item costs have tripled in price over the last 10 years, and that has made it difficult on everyone," he said. He also pointed to the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs and said there are a variety of ways to show them support, not being utilized at this time.

Keeven, a Republican, believes that open dialogue with constituents is essential for effective governance.

"If we listen to people and are open to discussion, we can come up with great decisions," he said. He expressed a willingness to work across party lines, noting that most people he has spoken with agree on 80 percent of issues.

He also addressed public safety concerns, particularly regarding domestic violence offenders. Keeven criticized the passage of the SAFE-T Act, which he described as "extremely flawed" and needing more work. He expressed support for measures that would enhance police accountability, as an example, body cameras.

As he continues his campaign, Keeven maintains that fiscal responsibility is crucial.

"We have to cut out some of our wasteful spending," he stated, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to supporting disadvantaged individuals without compromising the state's financial stability. One of his key points is that both Republicans and Democrats have to work together better and come to some appropriate compromises on issues, rather than one side or another digging in and never compromising.