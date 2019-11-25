EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire in the 100 block of Second Avenue in Edwardsville on Monday.

The Edwardsville Fire Department received the 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. Glen Carbon and Wood River Fire Department also responded to the scene and Collinsville and Troy Fire Departments and Collinsville EMS team were on standby at the Edwardsville station.

Edwardsville Fire Department Deputy Chief James Whiteford said it was “a significant fire.”

“A part of the floor of the building collapsed,” he said. “It was a single-family residence. We had the fire knocked down quickly but it took a long time to overhaul because of the layers of the siding of the house. There were several hidden spots because of the sliding. We were able to get it extinguished but it took a pretty good length of time.”

Whiteford said the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office were called because of the fatality. The Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Whiteford said. Three dogs in the home also died at the scene. No other details about the individual could yet be released, Whiteford said.

Whiteford said the last fatal fire in Edwardsville was April 2012 that involved two college students. The cause of the fire also has not yet been released and will have to be released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Whiteford said.

