IEMA urges caution for travel statewide

SPRINGFIELD – The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield was activated this morning to ensure state personnel and equipment are ready to be deployed quickly if needed to help local emergency responders as they deal with flooding and winter weather.

Representatives from several state agencies are in the SEOC and state officials are assessing the storm’s impact and communicating with local response officials to determine if state resources are needed to ensure citizen safety. The SEOC will remain activated as long as necessary.

Article continues after sponsor message

State resources processed to date include water pumps and hoses to Calhoun County; barricades for road closures in the Metro East area; sandbags and plastic for the Big Muddy Levee in Jackson County; and pumps and hoses for Schuyler County. These resources were provided and delivered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IEMA Director James K. Joseph urges residents to avoid travel if possible Monday due to icy roadways in much of northern Illinois and flooded roadways in central and southern Illinois.

“Road conditions are hazardous in many areas of the state, so if you can postpone travel plans today that would be best,” said Joseph. “If you must travel, be sure to check on road conditions along your route. And as always, if you encounter water over a roadway, please remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’”

For updates on the current situation, including links to guides on winter weather and flood safety, visit the Ready Illinois website at www.ready.illinois.gov.

More like this: