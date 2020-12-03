SPRINGFIELD – In an effort to increase testing, the state-operated community-based testing site in the Metro East is moving on Thursday, December 3, 2020, to St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. Previously located at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis, St. Clair Square has more physical space for cars to line up, which could increase the number of people the site can test each day. On average, approximately 300 specimens a day were collected at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St. every Sunday and Monday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The new testing site will be located at:

St. Clair Square
134 St. Clair Square
Fairview Heights, IL

Testing at all State operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested.

A list of State operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

LLocaLtion

Address

Times

Aurora

2450 N. Farnsworth Ave.

Aurora

8:00am – 4pm

while daily supplies last

Auburn/Gresham/Chatham

Foreman Mills Shopping Center

122 W. 79ths St.

Chicago

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*Bloomington

1106 Interstate Drive
Bloomington

9:00am – 5:00pm
while daily supplies last

Champaign

Market Place Shopping Center
2000 N. Neil Street

Champaign

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*East St. Louis

St. Clair Square

134 St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Harwood Heights

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

Chicago

7:00am – 3:00pm
while daily supplies last

*Peoria

Peoria Civic Center

Fulton St. Parking Lot
Peoria

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Rockford

1601 Parkview Ave.
Rockford

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

Arlington Heights

Arlington Racetrack

2000 W. Euclid Ave.

Arlington Heights

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

South Holland

South Suburban College
15800 State St
South Holland

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*Waukegan

102 W. Water Street
Waukegan

8:00am – 4:00pm

while daily supplies last

*Walk-up testing is available at Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, and Waukegan.

