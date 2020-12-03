SPRINGFIELD – In an effort to increase testing, the state-operated community-based testing site in the Metro East is moving on Thursday, December 3, 2020, to St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. Previously located at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis, St. Clair Square has more physical space for cars to line up, which could increase the number of people the site can test each day. On average, approximately 300 specimens a day were collected at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St. every Sunday and Monday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The new testing site will be located at:

St. Clair Square

134 St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights, IL

Testing at all State operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested.

A list of State operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

LLocaLtion Address Times Aurora 2450 N. Farnsworth Ave. Aurora 8:00am – 4pm while daily supplies last Auburn/Gresham/Chatham Foreman Mills Shopping Center 122 W. 79ths St. Chicago 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last *Bloomington 1106 Interstate Drive

Bloomington 9:00am – 5:00pm

while daily supplies last Champaign Market Place Shopping Center

2000 N. Neil Street Champaign 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last *East St. Louis St. Clair Square 134 St. Clair Square Article continues after sponsor message Fairview Heights 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last Harwood Heights 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd. Chicago 7:00am – 3:00pm

while daily supplies last *Peoria Peoria Civic Center Fulton St. Parking Lot

Peoria 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last Rockford 1601 Parkview Ave.

Rockford 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last Arlington Heights Arlington Racetrack 2000 W. Euclid Ave. Arlington Heights 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last South Holland South Suburban College

15800 State St

South Holland 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last *Waukegan 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan 8:00am – 4:00pm while daily supplies last

*Walk-up testing is available at Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, and Waukegan.

