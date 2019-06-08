JOLIET - The Edwardsville Tigers are the 2019 Class 4A state baseball champions. They defeated the St. Charles North North Stars 3-2 in extra innings to claim their third state championship in school history.

The victory gives head coach, Tim Funkhouser his 700th win in his career at Edwardsville. He also was part of the state championship Tigers squad in 1990 as a player.

Holding onto a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh St. Charles North loaded the bases with no outs and had all the momentum. However, Collin Salter induced a 6-4-3 double play, which tied the game and then struck out the next batter to keep the Tigers season alive.

In the top of the eight with two outs and pinch runner Aaron Young at second base, Blake Burris laid down a bunt down the third base side. He beat out the throw while ball simultaneously hit off his back. Murray tore around third base and in a bang-bang play at the plate, barely beat out the tag giving Edwardsville the lead.

Salter retired the side in order and struck out Kevin White looking to clinch the state title.

