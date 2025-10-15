DANVILLE - Gabby Thompson scored two touchdowns, while Sophie Shapiro took an interception back for another score, and the Edwardsville defense totally shut down Plainfield Central in taking a 27-8 win over the Wildcats to win the IHSA girls flag football Danville sectional Tuesday night, Oct. 14, 2025, in Danville.

The win propelled the first-year Tiger program into the IHSA state finals this weekend at Villa Park Willowbrook High School, where Edwardsville meets Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Academy Charter, who won the Richton Park Rich Township sectional over Country Club Hills Hillcrest 25-12, in the second quarterfinal Friday evening, Oct. 17, 2025.

The Tigers executed their game plan to perfection to take the win and advance to state.

"We did what we set out to do," said Edwardsville head coach Taylor Hay, "and convincingly. The offense took care of business, and our defense shut them down."

The excitement level is totally off the charts for the team and their coach.

"It's a great feeling," Hay said. "We are soaking it up. A few practices, a bus ride, and three wins away from being a state champion."

Thompson caught a one-yard pass from Ella Wallace for one score, and also ran 15 yards for another touchdown, also catching a one-point convert pass from Remi Werden and a two-point conversion pass. Werden also had a 12-yard touchdown reception, and Shapiro took an interception back 30 yards for the final touchdown.

The Edwardsville defense was so dominant that the Wildcats didn't score their only touchdown and two-point convert until the final two minutes of the game.

The Tigers are now 15-1 on the season and will meet the Warriors in the second quarterfinal on Friday evening at 5:45 p.m. The winner goes on to the first semifinal against the winner of the quarterfinal game between Glenview Glenbrook South and Park Ridge Maine South in the first semifinal Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The third place game is set for 2:30 p.m., and the state championship game will be played at 4 p.m.

In the other two quarterfinal games on Friday, the host Warriors meet Chicago Kenwood, and Chicago Whitney Young goes against Antioch.

