Lauren Flowers poured in 35 points for the Hawks on Monday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)The Hawks Harper Darr had another stellar game for her team on Monday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)OKAWVILLE - Lauren Flowers led three Carrollton girls basketball players in double figures with 35 points as the Hawks defeated Albion Edwards County 62-44 to win the IHSA Class 1A Super Sectional game at Okawville on Monday night, March 3, 2025.

It is the first time Carrollton's basketball girls have gone to the state finals since 2014.

Harper Darr had a big game with 11 points and Abby Flowers added 10 points.

The Hawks took a six-point lead after the Lions tied the contest late in the first half and Carrollton took control in the second half and eventually pulled away for the dominant win.

The Hawks will play Cissna Park at the IHSA 1A state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at CEFCU Arena in Bloomington-Normal.

More details about the contest against Albion Edwards County to come with a full game account and interview with the coach.

