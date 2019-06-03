SPRINGFIELD - The Edwardsville Tigers are headed to the state semifinals with a 6-5 victory over the Marist Red Hawks to win the Class 4A Springfield Super-Sectional.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Josh Ohl poked a single into right field that scored Drake Westcott from second base. Another RBI by Dalton Wallace made it 6-4. The Red Hawks (26-11), rallied to get the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom half of the inning, but Edwardsville turned a 6-4-3 double play and got Justin Janas to fly out, which ended the game.

Max Ringering was 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles. Drake Westcott hit a home run in the first inning but was intentionally walked for his next three plate appearances.

Edwardsville moves to 35-5 on the season and will play Hampshire in the semifinals at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet at 5 p.m. on Friday.

