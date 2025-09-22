SPRINGFIELD — As drought conditions continue across the Midwest, the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall urge farmers and agricultural workers to prioritize safety during this year’s harvest. Because dry fields create increased fire risks, the 2025 harvest season brings challenges that demand heightened awareness and preparation.

“During drought conditions, a single spark can quickly ignite a field,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “We want to remind farmers to treat every dry field as a potential fire hazard and to take the necessary precautions to prioritize their own safety – as well as their neighbors and first responders – during this busy season.”

“Dry vegetation in fields and wildland areas creates high fuel loads that can ignite quickly and spread rapidly, putting farmers, nearby homes, and surrounding property at risk,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow. “By following these important safety tips, we can reduce the risk of accidental fires while protecting our farmers, communities, and first responders.”

Machine Maintenance

Inspect equipment daily and blow off debris to reduce buildup.

Lubricate bearings and chains to prevent overheating.

Inspect wiring and connections for damage.

Check tires for cracks or wear.

Field Safety

Harvest during cooler, less windy times of the day when possible.

Carry at least two fire extinguishers—one in the cab and one accessible from the ground.

Keep a tractor with a disk in a safe location, ready to help stop a spreading fire.

Schedule regular breaks. Long hours and stress can impair judgment and reduce reaction times.

Don’t delay calling 911 if a fire starts.

Beyond the Farm

Properly extinguish cigarettes. Don’t ever throw butts out of cars.

Make sure chains on trailers are not dragging the ground.

When operating any tools that can cause sparks, avoid areas of dry vegetation.

Check your community’s policy on outdoor burning. Numerous communities across the state have issued burn bans.

Report any fire immediately by calling 911.

According to 2022 data for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous in America with 417 fatalities. Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. For this reason, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.

This year, National Farm Safety and Health Week runs September 21 – 27 to raise awareness through education with a theme of ‘Safety First. Avoid the Worst.’ Learn more online.

