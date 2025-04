WOOD RIVER - Gianna Stassi of Roxana, Gina Truax of East Alton-Wood River and Karly Davenport of Roxana led their teams with standout performances in the EAWR Relays on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Stassi won both the 1,600 and posted a solid time on the Shells' winning 4 x 800 relay, Truax won the 100 hurdles and anchored a 4 x 400 relay to victory and Davenport was a member of three first-place Marquette relays in the meet.

East Alton-Wood River Relays Results - April 17, 2025

Female Results

1,600 - 1. Gianna Stassi, ROX, 6:19.0, 2. Sabrina Eccles, Marquette, 6:24.0, 3. Bailey Schallenberg-Decker, 6:30.0

100 Hurdles - 1. Gina Truax, EAWR, 14.90, 2. Jaylin Roach, ROX, 15.70, 3. Elizabeth Clouse, ROX, 16.80

Varsity 4 x 100 Relay - 1. Marquette, Lilly Hannigan, Tyra Wells, Madison Bassett and Karly Davenport, 53.20, 2. ROX, 53.50, 3. EAWR, 54.50

4 x 100 F-S Relay - 1. ROX, 58.50, 2. EAWR, 1:04.20

4 x 200 Relay - 1. Marquette, Madison Bassett, Payton Crane, Tyra Wells, Karly Davenport, 1:53.30, 2. EAWR, 1:55.20, 3. ROX, 1:59.00

4 x 400 Relay - 1. EAWR, Makenzie Minner, Taylor Minner, Kalynn Buttry, Tina Truax, 4:47.30, 2. ROX, 4:53.80, 3. O'Fallon First Baptist, 5:05.70

4 x 800 Relay - 1. ROX, Taylor Partridge, Bailey Schallenberg Decker, Gianna Stassi and Grace Curren, 12:32.71, EAWR, 15:38.0

SMR Relay 800 meters - 1. Marquette - Madison Bassett, Tyra Wells, Karly Davenport, Lilly Hannigan, 2:202.50, 2. ROX, 2:04.90, 3. EAWR, 2:06.80

Shot Put - 1. Chloe Green, Mt. Olive, 10.16 meters, 2. Milla LeGette, 9.33 meters, 3. Miranda Williams, 8.41 meters

Discus - 1. Milla LeGette, 37.16 meters, 2. Kaylee Horrmann, 34.63 meters, 3. Karah Peebles, 26.95 meters

High Jump - 1. Jaylin Roach, ROX, 5-0, 2. Leah Newton, ROX, 4-6, 3. Bray'leana Lovett, EAWR, 3-8

Long Jump 1. Bella Lueken, Mt. Olive, 4.96 meters, 2. Lilly Hannigan, Marquette, 4.79 meters, 3. Lily Godar, ROX, 4.39 meters

