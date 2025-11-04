TRENTON - Roxana runner Gianna Stassi finished third in the individual race as the area's top runner, while Belleville Althoff Catholic, Breese Mater Dei Catholic, and the Shells all qualified for next week's state meet as teams at the IHSA Class 1A girls sectional cross country meet Saturday morning, Nov. 1, 2025, at Trenton Wesclin High School.

Anna-Jonesboro won the team title with 35 points, the Crusaders were a distant second at 106 points, Mater Dei came in third with 125 points, Roxana finished fourth at 158 points, Fairfield was fifth at 198 points, and Murphysboro claimed the sixth and final team spot with 225 points, The Red Devils edged out seventh place Father McGivney Catholic, who had 228 points, while Columbia was eighth at 232 points, Okawville was 10th with 269 points, Red Bud came in 12th at 285 points, Metro-East Lutheran was 13th with 299 points, and Staunton was 14th at 358 points.

The individual winner was Jadyn Gerard of Anna-Jonesboro, who had a time of 17:53.99. while Okawville's Caroline Tepe was second at 18:13.82, Stassi came in third at 18:25.68, Althoff's Claire Skaff was fourth at 18:44.84, and Brooke Deterding of New Athens rounded out the top five at 18:50.53,

Among the local individual qualifiers for state next week at Detweiler Park in Peoria, Lucy Doyle of Metro-East went through at 18:59.67, and Ainsley Turkington of the Griffins was the 10th and final individual qualifier at 19:52.91.

In addition to Skaff, the Crusaders saw Breigh Desmond come in at 19:20.39, Grace Jansen had a time of 19:36.01, Faith Jansen's time was 20:02.91, and Ava Lock was home at 21:19.70. Along with Stassi, the Shells saw Nova Shaw in at 19:28.70, Elizabeth Clouse had a time of 20:48.74, Savannah Cline was in at 20:57.05, and Bailey Schallenberg-Decker came in at 21:31.36.

To go along with Turnkington's time, the Griffins saw Bella Redenius come in at 20:10.58, McKenzie Jones was in at 20:15.13, Miley Badgett had a time of 22:40.01, and Anna Moore was home at 23:05.31. Along with Doyle, the Knights had Marion Hemmer in at 21:19.42, Lily Wallach had a time of 22:19.40, Abby Ayer was in at 22:34.02, and Moira Krueger came in at 23:35.99.

Carly Kolesar led the Bulldogs with a time of 20:29.92, while Luxie Gerhardt was in at 22:28.02, Mallory Lucykow had a time of 22:41.96, Lydia LaRose was in at 23:24.99, and Olivia Matesa's time was 23:27.94.

Both the boys and girls Class 1A state meets will be held at Detweiler Park in Peoria next Saturday, Nov. 8.