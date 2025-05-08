Stassi, LeGette, Newton, Champions At Cahokia Conference Girls Track and Field Meet
ROXANA - Roxana's Gianna Stassi, East Alton-Wood River's Milia LeGette and Roxana freshman Leah Newton emerged Cahokia Conference champions in a meet held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Roxana High School
Area Results In Cahokia Conference Meet
Roxana's sophomore Gianna Stassi was the champion in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:41.53 in the Cahokia Conference Meet. East Alton-Wood River's senior Milla LeGette was first in the discus with a toss of 35.87 meters. Freshman Leah Newton was first in the triple jump with a distance of 10.18 meters.
East Alton-Wood River's junior Gina Truax was third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.83. She was also third in the 300 hurdles in a mark of 51.16.
Roxana was second in the 4 x 100 relay (52.24), second in the 4 x 200 relay (1:53.98), and second in the 4 x 800 relay (12:26.01).
