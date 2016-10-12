Annual Fall Colors Weekend Event is Oct. 15-16

UTICA, IL – It will be another busy weekend at Starved Rock State Park near Utica for the site’s annual Fall Colors Weekend on Oct. 15-16, and visitors should be alert to possible traffic delays and temporary site closures when parking lots are full.

Visitors should follow directions of park personnel and law enforcement officers, and motorists are reminded that parking is allowed only in designated parking lots and overflow parking areas at Starved Rock State Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors are advised to try to arrive at Starved Rock early in the day for the Fall Colors Weekend. Guided hikes of the canyon trails and overlooks begin at the Starved Rock Visitor Center at 9 a.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16.

More than 49,000 people visited Starved Rock State Park last weekend during the three-day Columbus Day celebration.

Visitors heading to Starved Rock can check for information on park crowds and possible temporary closures as they near the park by tuning to the Starved Rock information radio station on 1610 AM. Visitors can also check for updates on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Facebook page and the IDNR Twitter feed @IllinoisDNR.

If the park reaches maximum capacity and parking lots are full, the park may be closed for safety reasons until parking becomes available. Starved Rock Lodge guests, as well as people with brunch reservations, will be allowed to enter the park. Lodge parking will be restricted to lodge patrons with reservations.

For more information about Illinois State Parks in your area, visit: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/parks/Pages/default.aspx

More like this: