EDWARDSVILLE - Start your Saturday at the market!

Join us for a beautiful morning at the market in downtown Edwardsville. You can get everything you need from coffee, fresh baked goods, local produce to handmade furniture, live music, and more. Take a break in a local spot until the 2017 Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival kicks off from 3-11pm. Looking forward to seeing you in the streets of downtown Edwardsville morning til' night for good eats and great company!

Become a Market Cultivator

If you are interested in supporting the Goshen Market Foundation, become a Market Cultivator for $45. You'll be supporting a healthy local food community, you'll have advanced access to tickets for signature events like Burgers 'n Brews, you won't have to pay transaction fees at the Market, and you'll be entered into the company of select Metro-East peeps with a limited edition Goshen Market beet-shirt. Sign up at the info booth or online.

Goshen Market Merchandise

We have a limited supply of Goshen Market t-shirts on sale. Stop by to get your Goshen goods before they're gone!

Linkup Illinois

Customers who use their Link card at the market will be given up to $25 in matching coupons to spend on fruits and vegetables at the Market. Thanks to a grant awarded to the Goshen Market Foundation in cooperation with Wholesome Wave, Experimental Station and the USDA, this opportunity will be available until the funds run out. That means, if you purchase $25 worth of tokens, you'll actually receive $50 in total. And remember, we take credit and debit cards at the information tent also!

This Week at the Market

FREE to all Patrons

Music at 9am: The Peoples

Demonstration: Bella Arth - Handmade Slime, Sponsored by Miss Mary's Cupcakes

Market Sprouts: In the Garden with Farmer Joe

How does your garden grow? Vibrant, green, and full of good eats! If you haven't seen the fruits or veggies of your labor growing in the market sprouts garden, you should stop by this week. There are surprises growing under big green leaves, beautiful blooms, and treats of many sizes and shapes. Come early to harvest your crop with Farmer Joe! You must know we'll be getting dirty learning all about the super soil responsible for nurturing your fresh bounty.

It's time to plant fall crops! Grab some free seeds compliments of Happy Joe's Farm when you check in at Market Sprouts under the big orange tent.

Yoga on the Market Green: Studio Gaia, Canceled - See you next week!

Freshly Available: Arugula, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, flowers - fresh cut and potted, green beans, herbs, kale, lettuce, melons, mushrooms, peaches, plants, potatoes, radishes, scallions, sweet corn, tomatoes, and zucchini along with meat, eggs, nuts, honey, baked goods, coffee, tea, lemonade and locally handcrafted art.

Upcoming Events

August 26:

Dog Days of Summer

Four Paws Dog Parade 9:00 a.m.

Led by honorary Grand Marshal Moose Henderson

September 16:

Welcome SIUE Students

Featured Farmers & Vendors

For two decades now the market has grown each year with new farmers, artists, bakers, choclateers, silversmiths, and wood workers just to name a few talents but in the beginning the market was born from a total of 18 vendors. Some of these vendors are still farming, crafting, and serving their community at the market today. We are greatful for the strong tradition these vendors have built over the years. In the following weeks, we'll share some insight into the how it all began by featuring these loyal, dedicated members.

WILDCREEK GARDENS

Eight years out of college, Lisa Brinker made the life changing decision to leave her career as an actuary and embrace motherhood to her new baby daughter. Lucky enough to follow her dreams, Lisa began taking master gardening and floral design courses. She realized her love for wildflowers long ago when picking them growing up on the farm. Although she didn't love being in the dirt and recalls hiding when it was time to plant potatoes, she would be a lost soul today without gardening. With the support of her husband, for two decades now the market has been the perfect atmosphere to raise their three children and sell the handmade goods she creates. "The market has been so good to me. My kids have learned valuable life lessons, I get to talk flowers & gardening with fellow vendors and customers, and I feel appreciated. I hope there will be many more seasons at the market." stated Lisa. Today, along main street you'll find Lisa's booth still adorned with wildflowers both fresh and dry, beautiful sunprinted scarves blowing in the breeze, handpainted glass, and at least one of her children helping with the family business. We're grateful for the foundation Lisa and her family have helped create here at the market!

