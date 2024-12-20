SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invites outdoor lovers to start 2025 out right with a First Day Hike at an Illinois state park on Jan. 1, 2025.

IDNR is hosting self-guided hikes at 15 state parks across Illinois on New Year’s Day. These free, family-friendly hikes are available to the public.

“There’s no better way to clear your head, say goodbye to the stress of the holidays, and welcome a new year than to get outdoors for some fresh air and exercise,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “The trails at Illinois state parks are ready and waiting for you.”

The following state parks will have stickers and special photo opportunities for hikers. Visitors are encouraged to sign in and share photos and videos on social media with the hashtags #ILStateParks and #FirstDayHikes.

Beall Woods State Park in Wabash County

Beaver Dam State Park in Macoupin County

Cache River State Natural Area in Johnson County

Castle Rock State Park in Ogle County

Eagle Creek and Wolf Creek State Park in Shelby County

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Clinton County

Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County

Fox Ridge State Park in Coles County

Giant City State Park in Jackson County

Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County

Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County

Rock Island Trail State Park in Stark County

Sand Ridge State Forest in Mason County

Sangchris Lake State Park in Sangamon County

William Powers State Recreation Area in Cook County

Trail maps and additional information are available at the Illinois First Day Hikes website. For more information contact dnr.parksadmin@illinois or call 217-782-6302.

First Day Hikes is an initiative in partnership with America’s State Parks Foundation. The organization began the event in 1992 in Massachusetts. The campaign encourages participants nationwide to hike, bike, and engage in activities in state parks on the first day of the new year.

