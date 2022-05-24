ALTON - It is highly possible that residents may be able to enjoy a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte by fall 2022 in Alton, Alton Mayor David Goins said on Tuesday.

Mayor Goins confirmed Tuesday that Starbucks is definitely coming to Alton and will position itself where the old Shop 'n Save gas station was once located on Homer Adams Parkway. He said the company had to do some additional soil and cleanup work in the area because it had once been the location of a gas station, but now it appears full steam ahead.

“There will be quite a lot of excitement when Starbucks opens and it will definitely be a boost to our community,” the mayor said. “People have been asking a lot about Starbucks. People love their products and it is nice to know a business of Starbucks’ national stature is coming to Alton.”

Mayor Goins extended kudos to those who have worked on Starbucks coming to Alton and said there was much work done before he became mayor on the project so he extended those individuals a tip of the cap as well.

“We are hoping Starbucks will be able to open in the fall if all goes well with construction,” he said, although no definite date for an opening has been set.

Starbucks is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roasters reserves headquartered in Seattle, Wash. It is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. As of November 2021, the company had 33,833 stores in 80 countries, 15,444 of which were located in the United States.

Starbucks serves hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, espresso, coffee latte, full and loose-leaf teas, juices, Frappuccino beverages, pastries, and snacks. Most locations also provide free Wi-Fi internet service.

