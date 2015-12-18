RATING: 4 OUT OF 5 STARS

EDWARDSVILLE - Thousands of moviegoers flocked to AMC Showplace 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday night to feast their eyes on the new film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film, which some say could become the biggest box office smash of all time, beating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in sales just one day into its opening weekend.

After its first film hit theaters in the spring of 1977, fans around the world could not get enough of the universe George Lucas had created in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. With the release of Episodes V and VI, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, many thought that they wouldn’t see their beloved Han Solo, Luke Skywalker or Princess Leia Organa after they defeated Darth Vader.

Fortunately for the fans of the Star Wars universe, Lucas released a trilogy of “prequels,” Beginning in 1999, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith began making their way to theaters to explain how young Anakin Skywalker rose to power to lead the dark side. Although the films received accolades for its special effects use, costuming and general lore, it failed to appeal to audiences in the way that the original trilogy had before it.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Oct. 30, 2012, the same day that Disney announced that they would acquire Lucasfilm and all of its creative works, they revealed that Episode VII was in the works.

Three years and and over an estimated $200 million later, Star Wars: The Force Awakens released in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. Box office domino director J.J. Abrams took the lead as the director of the film.

Without giving the entire plot of the film away, the film is set some years after the events of Return of the Jedi concluded. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is brought on an adventure of a lifetime after coming in contact with the newest droid in the saga, BB-8. Finn, portrayed by John Boyega, serves as an comical and unlikely hero who, alongside ace pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) creates one of the strongest friendships since Luke Skywalker and Han Solo themselves.

Seeing Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, along with some of the other original cast members of the original trilogy was truly an experience of a lifetime. Their personalities pop when they put on the costumes and step into the characters of their past.

The story’s new villain, Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) towers over those who challenge his dark ways. Without giving too much away, the characterization of Ren was impeccable. One must see the film to understand what I mean, but I will say this: the force is strong with this one.

Overall, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the film that longtime fans of the series have been waiting decades for. Theatergoers will come in excited to see their favorite characters back on the big screen yet again, and stay for the incredibly emotional and rich storyline and groundbreaking action sequences that will have them begging for more.

One problem that people may find with the film its commonalities in plot to certain other films in the franchise. From there, it is up to the viewers to decide to keep that in mind or toss this knowledge out the window and enjoy the film for what it is: a great cinematic work.

More like this: