MARYVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic junior Ava Daughtery recently returned from several days in New York completely inspired by the Broadway Artists of New York City program.

Ava is the daughter of Jack Daughtery and Missy Callis.

Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City is an elite, audition-based program that provides professional training for young musical theatre performers. The program is uniquely situated in the heart of New York City and offers classes taught by Tony Award winners, Broadway performers, and New York’s top casting directors, agents, coaches, and choreographers. Candidates audition to be a voice, acting or dance major, and if accepted get to study in New York City with other students from throughout the country or overseas.

Ava described the entire Broadway Artists of New York program experience “as absolutely enthralling!”

“The days were long, but the 27-hour weekend was totally worth it by the end of the workshop," Ava said. "It was inspiring to meet and work with such well-respected figures on Broadway. My choreographer, Clay Thomson, was super down to Earth and gave amazing feedback which helped me tremendously when it came to overall performance quality. This especially helped at the showcase which was at the end of the weekend.

“At the showcase, the dance majors performed solos in front of some of the top talent agencies in New York City. After the solo, the panel would give feedback which is pretty rare. The honest feedback truly helped me gain a new perspective as to how I plan to perform and individualize my own work in the future.”

Ava now describes New York City as “my favorite place on Earth.”

“The rush and diversity are spectacular,” she said. “It is like a whole different world there. I hope to pursue a career in New York City one day.

Ava said for her, it would be amazing to take on a performance-based career in the future.

“From commercial dance to musical theatre… the sky is kind of the limit right now,” she said. “Turning Pointe Academy of Dance in Maryville has enabled me to embrace such great opportunities. I have been able to explore artistry with great instructors whom I cannot thank enough for everything they have done for me.”

Ava is so appreciative of what her mom and dad have done for her in her life.

“My family encouraged me to play whatever sports I wanted to when I was super young (elementary school),” she said. “Growing up, I had a pretty full plate because I basically wanted to do every sport my grade school offered. Eventually, I became set on dance. Through all of that, my parents stressed a good work ethic. My mom has really been my right-hand for almost everything and my dad has been a great motivation through this journey as well.”

Ava has thoroughly enjoyed her experience at Father McGivney Catholic High School.

“It has been amazing,” she said. “They have always been supportive of my crazy schedule and never fail to come to my performances. I truly feel like I am part of a family at Father McGivney. Coming back from the workshop, I have noticed what a true blessing it is to be surrounded by such a supportive community. Always great to be a Griffin.”

