ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues this morning announced details of a Saturday parade in Downtown St. Louis for the team after their historic Stanley Cup win.

The Blues made this announcement on Twitter: "Celebrate with us Saturday at the 2019 Blues Championship Parade & Rally! The parade will start at noon at 18th Street and Market Street, and end at Broadway and Market Street. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch. More details to come."

