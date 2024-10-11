GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Police Department responded to a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis on Glen Drive at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the 2100 block, officers learned that the individual had possibly barricaded himself inside a residence with a weapon and was refusing to exit.

In response to the situation, police established a perimeter around the home and evacuated nearby residences.

During the standoff, officers attempted to deliver a cell phone to facilitate communication, but the individual declined to retrieve it from the porch.

The situation escalated when the male briefly opened the door. Officers attempted to subdue him with a taser, but the effort was unsuccessful, prompting him to retreat back inside the house.

In an effort to encourage his exit, police broke multiple windows and deployed pepper balls into the residence. Despite these actions, the individual did not emerge.

Throughout the standoff, police, along with family members, utilized a loudspeaker to plead for the male to come outside, but these attempts were also ineffective.

After several hours, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers entered the home and successfully took the individual into custody without any reported injuries. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for the assistance he needed.

Neighbors indicated that the male lived with family members, who had contacted the police for help. The incident highlights the challenges surrounding mental health crises and the importance of timely intervention.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.