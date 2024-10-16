ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transporation announced on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, that the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge (I-70) is set to reopen to downtown St. Louis today after being closed for two days due to a fire at an abandoned building adjacent to the bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the reopening in coordination with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) and the city of St. Louis, stating that the process will begin soon and be completed by the Wednesday evening rush hour.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Stan Musial Bridge was closed Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2024, after a significant fire broke out at a storage building in the 1800 block of North Broadway in St. Louis, directly next to the bridge.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the scene, where the blaze was classified as a second-alarm fire. A battalion chief on site described the situation as a “nightmare,” emphasizing the risks posed by the fire's proximity to the interstate.

The closure began around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2024, prompted by concerns that the burning structure could collapse onto the highway. Fire crews worked diligently to contain the flames and ensure public safety during the incident.

IDOT and MODOT advised motorists to exercise caution as traffic patterns stabilize following the reopening of the bridge.