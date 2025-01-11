BELLEVILLE - Alton High School's basketball team showcased a dominant performance against St. Mary’s, winning 76-52 in a game marked by standout player Semaj Stampley. Stampley scored 15 of his 30 points in the opening five minutes, setting the tone for the match on Saturday night.

Alton took control early, launching a 12-2 run in the first quarter that allowed them to establish a 24-14 lead by the end of the period. Despite St. Mary’s hitting a buzzer-beater, Alton maintained their momentum.

The second quarter saw Alton's offense thrive, as they added 24 points while their defense stifled St. Mary’s, allowing only 13 points. By halftime, Alton led 48-27, with Stampley contributing 21 points to the score.

Article continues after sponsor message

The third quarter further emphasized Alton’s dominance, as they extended their lead to 66-39. St. Mary’s managed just 12 points during this period, unable to keep pace with Alton's offensive and defensive efforts.

"We have a special team this year. This is why we coach them hard; we can't take this for granted. This team doesn't come around often, and we are trying to take advantage of it," said Alton coach Dylan Dudley.

In the final quarter, St. Mary’s attempted to regain some momentum, but it was too late to change the outcome.

"That was a really good defensive effort by our kids today. Teams that like to make it a track meet and run will willingly join the track meet. If they want to get up and down the court we will also," Dudley said.

Stampley finished the game as the leading scorer with 30 points, supported by Kobe Taylor with 18 points and Hassani Elliott with 15 points.

Zyree Collins led St. Mary’s with 15 points.

Alton is now 15-2 on the season.

More like this: