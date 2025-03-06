WOOD RIVER — The City of Wood River is set to hold a Special Council meeting at 5 p.m. on March 6, 2025, in Council Chambers at City Hall. The primary agenda item will be a discussion and vote on an ordinance aimed at aligning local regulations with Illinois State Statute regarding the calling of special meetings.

According to Mayor Tom Stalcup, the proposed ordinance would require that any special meeting be called either by the mayor or by three members of the city council.

"As we move forward, we will continue to bring any outdated ordinances into compliance with Illinois State Statute," Stalcup said.

He said the meeting reflects the city's ongoing efforts to ensure that its ordinances are up-to-date and to keep community members informed of progress and changes at various governmental levels.

The meeting is live on Riverbender.com at 5 p.m. Thursday. Click here.

