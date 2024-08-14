What's Up Downtown August '24

ALTON - Alton Main Street hosted its quarterly “What’s Up Downtown” meeting on Aug. 13, 2024, to share information about businesses and happenings in downtown Alton. Business owners spoke about plans for their shops and new businesses coming to downtown Alton.

Markus Boyd discussed his decision to buy and reopen My Just Desserts. Jen Farley introduced her new business, Persnickety by Jen Farley. Lasse Sorenson explained how his TV show, “Food is Love,” helps fight food insecurity in the Riverbend. Lisa Brown shared information about her new restaurant and lounge, The Renaissance X. Sparkle Sims spoke about the new Precious Diamond Boutique in Alton.

Markus Boyd began the evening by talking about why he wanted to purchase My Just Desserts. He noted that the restaurant will have the same taste and feel as it did under previous ownership, but he hopes to grow the menu and building going forward.

“I love and support the local businesses,” Boyd said. “In the coming months, we’d love to do some expanding on the building and continue to improve our menu with quality ingredients and a lot of fresh, locally-sourced food. You’ll be seeing me around town. I don’t have plans of going anywhere. I love it here and I’m just glad to be a part of the community.”

Jen Farley echoed Boyd’s excitement to be in Alton. She explained that Persnickety by Jen Farley will offer a curated selection of vintage home decor and furnishings. The shop will open on Aug. 30, 2024, at 301 East Broadway in Mineral Springs Mall.

“The style of Persnickety is just basically what I like,” she added. “Think Ralph Lauren, dark academia, a little more Asian-inspired. If I like it, I buy it and I sell it to you. I say pieces pick me so I can help them find their owners. So pop by often, because you don’t know what we’re going to have from day to day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Lasse Sorenson spoke about his decision to relocate his family to Alton after filming a “Food is Love” episode in the city. He explained that the television production company also acts as a nonprofit, and they often provide free meals to communities throughout the Metro East. Since being in Alton, “Food is Love” and their Currency of Caring program have provided 800 free meals to Alton residents.

“The mission and purpose of ‘Food is Love’ is bringing people together,” Sorenson said. “In my career as a chef, I had a restaurant for many years. I saw how food was such a wonderful connector, how it gets people to talk to each other instead of arguing about politics and sports and all that stuff. This is a really good way to get people on the same page…On top of that, we thought we could add another dimension to ‘Food is Love,’ which is feeding hungry people who can’t afford, necessarily, what I did.”

Tab’s Cafe is the first restaurant in Alton to participate in the Currency of Caring program, which encourages customers to buy an $8 token to put in the Lantern of Hope. When they have 100 tokens, “Food is Love” will send out a food truck to a neighborhood in Alton to pass out free meals.

Sorenson added that he is eager to work with other restaurant owners and stakeholders in the community to fight food insecurity and strengthen Alton’s culinary scene. Going forward, all episodes of “Food is Love” will also end in Alton, which, Sorenson hopes, will further promote the city.

Lisa Brown was eager to introduce her new cigar-friendly lounge and restaurant, The Renaissance X. Located at 401 Piasa Street at the previous location of The Lovejoy, this space will offer Sunday football, Monday martini specials, live entertainment and good food all weekend long. They are currently waiting to open their kitchen until they complete their inspections, but Brown encourages people to stop by and check out the venue in the meantime.

“I am an Altonian. I’ve been here all my life. Born and raised here in downtown Alton,” she added. “I’ve always had a dream about owning a business in downtown Alton.”

Sparkle Sims isn’t from Alton, but she’s excited to open her new Precious Diamond Boutique at 415 Ridge Street. The store will carry accessories like scarves, hats and purses, as well as jewelry handmade by Sims herself. She explained that she has been interested in fashion and entrepreneurship for her whole life, and she can’t wait to share her store with the Riverbend community.

“I just knew I was going to be in the fashion industry. I always felt like I would like to be an entrepreneur,” she said. “I made so much jewelry and didn’t know that I was preparing for an actual building.”

As the night wrapped up, the audience passed around the microphone so community members could share about other businesses or upcoming events. “What’s Up Downtown” is a quarterly meeting. Anyone who wants to know more can contact Alton Main Street at their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: