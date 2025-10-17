EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis School District 189 highlighted positive achievements at Gordon Bush Alternative Center for September 2025, recognizing staff and students who exemplify respect and contribute to a positive school environment.

Catrice Johnson, a social worker at the center, was named Staff of the Month as part of the Golden Cadet Awards.

Students Jasmine Hagens, representing the high school, and Syllas Renaud, from the middle school, were also honored as Students of the Month for demonstrating the core character trait of respect.

In addition, special recognition was given to Dr. Kenya Cody, Kennedy Streeter, and student Ta'Niya Walker as “Bright Spots” for their positive impact within the school community.

East St. Louis School District 189 shared these acknowledgments as part of its ongoing effort to celebrate the accomplishments and positive contributions of individuals at Gordon Bush Alternative Center.

