ALTON – OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (Alton) is pleased to announce that a new board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner has been added to its staff to better serve the primary care needs of Riverbend region residents.

Stacy Marriott, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, is accepting new patients at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 205, in Alton. Ms. Marriott will see patients on Monday and Wednesday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Marriott’s medical interests include (but not limited to):

Family medicine

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity

Women’s health

Depression

Anxiety

As a board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner (American Nurses Credentialing Center), Marriott has accumulated more than 17 years of experience that’s included serving as a Nurse Practitioner at HSHS Medical Group(Highland, IL; 2023-2025), and in dual roles of Nurse Practitioner and Hospitalist at Anderson Hospital (Maryville, IL; 2022-2023) and Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville, IL; 2019-2022).

Stacy chose to join OSF Medical Group because she values its Mission to provide fair, compassionate care while reducing health disparities. “I believe the best care happens when patients are heard, respected and involved in their health decisions – honoring each person’s unique needs, values and goals to support better outcomes together,” says Marriott. “I’m happy to be on a team that works closely together to give patients the best care possible.”

She enjoys building relationships with her patients while working together to create care plans that meet their unique needs. “I want to have open conversations about health concerns and shared decision-making,” Marriott added. “I became a nurse to help others and make a difference in their physical and mental well-being. I specifically chose to specialize in primary care because it allows me to focus on prevention and long-term health while supporting the community.”

Ms. Marriott’s nursing education began by receiving a Bachelor of Science (Nursing) from Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville, IL). She then received a Master of Science (Nursing) from Saint Louis University (St. Louis, MO).

Marriott also holds current medical licenses to practice medicine in Illinois and Missouri.

Marriott is accepting new patients – appointments can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.





