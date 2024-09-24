ALTON – Staci Knox, LCSW, manager, Psychological Services, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, was recently elected to serve a two-year term on the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) – Illinois Chapter board of directors.

Knox’s successful election to the nine-person board of directors officially began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026.

In addition to her term on the Illinois Chapter’s board of directors, Knox will simultaneously serve as chairperson of the Southern (IL) District representing a 12-county region encompassing Alexander, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Randolph, Bond, Clay, Clinton, Edwards, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Union, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White, and Williamson.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to participate and engage with other social workers while developing leadership skills and actively promote and advance social work careers,” says Knox.

Founded in 1955, the NASW is the largest membership organization of professional social workers in the world. The NASW works to enhance the professional growth and development of its members, to create and maintain professional standards, and to advance sound social policies.

The NASW-Illinois Chapter (NASW-IL) is one of the association's largest chapters and advocates for over 25,000 social workers in Illinois alone. The NASW strives to advance social work careers, grow social work businesses, and protect the profession while seeking to also enhance the well-being of individuals, families, and communities through advocacy.

Knox serves as manager of psychological services at OSF Saint Anthony’s where she leads a department of more than 10 staff (therapists, counselors, support personnel) providing individual and group therapy programs. She has more than 17 years of experience working with individuals, couples, and families in New York, and as a licensed therapist in Missouri and Illinois.

In addition to providing psychotherapy and serving in leadership positions, her special interests encompass working with children and adults who have experienced trauma, family violence, food insecurity, poverty, impact of addiction on systems, foster care, criminal justice reform and cultural competence.

As a lifelong learner, Knox has completed numerous specialized post-graduate trainings and enjoys keeping abreast of research and active work in the social work field. Staci served as the Long Island Division Director for National Association of Social Workers, New York State Chapter, from 2011–2013, which included a position on the board of directors.