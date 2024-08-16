EDWARDSVILLE - Stacey Morgan, a tennis player who's known around his teammates as "Puddin' Pop," was one of the most enthusiastic players who participated in the annual Mitch-n-Friends clinic for special needs players, held as a part of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, recently at the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center.

Morgan is a long-time player who loves the game very much, and isn't afraid to show his enthusiasm whenever he's out on the court.

When it comes to tennis itself, Morgan cited many different reasons why he loves the game to begin with.

"I play a lot of tennis," he said. "I play a lot of tennis on my day. I play a lot of hard tennis. I never stop."

There's one thing about tennis that Morgan especially likes very much, and it's a part of a well-rounded sporting program he stays active in.

"Hitting the ball over the net," Morgan said. "Tennis is a good game, I go to a lot of tennis on my days. I play a lot of soccer, floor hockey. I do like games."

Hitting the ball over the net is a part of the game Morgan does love about tennis, and has inspirations and favorite players in the game, citing a name from the past, and another name from the present, both champions in their own right.

"(John) McEnroe!," Morgan said. "And Serena Williams. She's a good tennis player, herself."

When talking about what he liked about the clinic itself, Morgan talked about the people, both playing and helping out.

Morgan cited the beauty of the game itself as why he loves tennis.

"I love tennis," Morgan said. It's a great game, a beautiful game over here. I play a lot of games over here."

