S&T Students to serve at four locations during spring break ROLLA, Mo. - For many college students, spring break is a week to take it easy. But 47 students from Missouri University of Science and Technology will instead spend an eye-opening week learning how others struggle and discovering ways they can help.



The students, including Godfrey's Jennifer Huber, a senior studying civil engineering, are involved in Missouri S&T's Miner Challenge, a week-long alternative break program that gives them a chance to help individuals and communities affected by issues like poverty, homelessness, a lack of access to education and natural disasters, while developing their own leadership skills. This is the 10th year of the program.



This year students will spend their time doing service work at locations in Mississippi, Texas and Illinois. Teams leave on March 25, and return on March 29 and April 1. Earlier this year, a group of students traveled to Santa Julia, Nicaragua, and in May, a group will travel to Anchorage, Alaska.



Individuals and businesses that are interested in helping sponsor the students are encouraged to visit the Miner Challenge website at minerchallenge.mst.edu. Miner Challenge will also sponsor a trivia night to raise funds from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Hasselmann Alumni House, located at 1100 N. Pine St. in Rolla. To register a team for the event visit minerchallenge.mst.edu.



"Our students' dedication to ensuring quality of life and dignity for all members of our global community is far-reaching," says John Gallagher, director of student life at Missouri S&T. "We look toward expanding programs to accommodate every student who wishes to participate."



"Participants of Miner Challenge strive to dream big, work hard and change lives," says Jessica Haywood, program administrator for volunteerism and Greek life at Missouri S&T. "The students appreciate all of the donation they have received to date from local businesses and community members."



A team of 13 students will travel to Biloxi, Mississippi, to work with local homeless shelters, food pantries and a local women's shelter, as well as work on an environmental restoration project.



A team of 12 students will travel to San Marcos, Texas, to work with the St. Bernard Project and to help build a house for a family impacted by multiple floods in recent years.



A team of 15 students will travel to southern Texas to perform environmental restoration and trail maintenance at Bastrop State Park.



A team of seven students will travel to Chicago Ridge, Illinois, to work with the Animal Welfare League to socialize homeless animals, clean kennels and facilities and learn how the facility educates local residents about responsible animal care. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending