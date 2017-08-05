EDWARDSVILLE - St. Peters Hardware held a ribbon cutting for the grand reopening of their Edwardsville location Friday, celebrating their new show room, their new Stihl authorized dealership and service center as well as their new name True Value Rental.

Ellen St. Peters Bennet said the family has had the location for about 16 years and is excited about the changes.

"We were originally a Grand Rental Station store," she said. "True Value has decided in the last year that they really want to maximize using the the True Value name. It also gave us the opportunity to redo the show room. So adding Stihl, the new showroom and everything was new we thought it was time that we put all together and bring it back to the community."

The celebration will continue into Saturday with party games for kids, free snow cones and a 20-pound propane fill for $10.

Bennet said it's very rewarding to see the family business mark another new milestone.

"Our Alton location opened up 70 years ago," she said. "It was my grandfather and my uncle. To see all the generations come together and work hard it means a lot to all of us. It's really neat when I turn around and see Alex helping somebody or I see my other nephew. It means a lot that you get to work with your family every day. Everybody respects each other and comes into work to be a team."

Bennet said that bond between the family makes the day that much more special.

"It's something that's going in the memory book," she said. "We have pictures from when we opened the other store. You take such pride."

