Article continues after sponsor message

Ezekiel, a sixth grader, and Viera, a fourth grader, earned their spots through their performance during the 2024 Fall Cross Country season.

The school expressed pride in all its athletes who participated in the season's events. The administration called the athletes Squires.

"Let us give thanks to God for His richest blessings for our Squires, their coaches and supportive parents, and a fantastic season," the school administration said.