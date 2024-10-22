St. Paul Lutheran School Celebrates Cross Country National Qualifiers
HAMEL — St. Paul Lutheran School in Hamel is celebrating the achievements of two students, Ezekiel A. and Viera M., who have qualified for the National Lutheran Cross Country meet. The event is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Concordia University in Wisconsin. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Ezekiel, a sixth grader, and Viera, a fourth grader, earned their spots through their performance during the 2024 Fall Cross Country season. The school expressed pride in all its athletes who participated in the season's events. The administration called the athletes Squires. "Let us give thanks to God for His richest blessings for our Squires, their coaches and supportive parents, and a fantastic season," the school administration said.
