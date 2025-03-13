The Riverbend area is buzzing with a diverse array of events that cater to all interests, from festive St. Patrick's Day celebrations and culinary delights to engaging community activities and live music performances, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of these exciting happenings, visit Riverbender Events.

Join Fish Haven at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent. Come hungry, bring your crew, and enjoy great food, cold drinks, and live music! Dinner includes Fish (Buffalo, Catfish Filet, Catfish Nuggets, or Cod), Hushpuppies, 2 Sides, and Bread for $15. Available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Frys will be held Every Friday, March 7 through April 11, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club on Stamper Lane. Buffalo, whitefish, whole catfish, shrimp, and baked fish and cheese pizza will be served. Buffalo and whitefish are All You Can Eat. Sides will be fries, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, potato salad, and spaghetti. Tea or coffee available. $14 for adults, $7 for children (6-12 years old), and under 6 are free.

The City Heat will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, March 14. Open to the public.

EXO will offer a special St. Patrick’s Day dining experience on Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16, featuring a carefully crafted corned beef and cabbage entrée, prepared by an experienced culinary team with a focus on tradition and quality. This exclusive menu will be available for dine-in and take-out, ensuring guests have the opportunity to enjoy this seasonal favorite in a way that fits their plans.

The Genealogy & Local History Library is partnering with Alton Area Landmarks Association (AALA) this winter to bring back our three-part Saturday lecture series in January, February, and March. Join us for Arches, Mounds, Domes, and Bucky Fuller with Benjamin Lowder—Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 3. This event will feature a fascinating history of Buckminster Fuller’s work and an architectural tour across Southern Illinois and St. Louis.

Join the fun on Saturday, March 15th at the Staunton Country Club for a rousing night of racing mice and falling chips! FREE domestic beer (included in the price of the ticket - Must be 21!!!). The clubhouse, bar, and gaming are always open to the public! We look forward to seeing you at the races!

Join the Mix & Mingle Voters Rally! Alton voters are invited to an event with Mayor Goins on Sunday, March 16, from 3 to 5 PM at the Great Rivers Hotel. Come share your thoughts, enjoy light refreshments, and connect with the community. Your voice matters!

Events on Mar. 14, 2025

On March 14, 2025, transit riders in St. Louis can join in the fun during the Transit is a Lucky Charm - delights and surprises for transit riders! event, where a leprechaun will surprise passengers with free transit passes and hidden prizes as part of a special morning campaign.

In Edwardsville, seafood lovers can indulge in a classic meal at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out event at the American Legion, offering a variety of delicious seafood options every Friday.

Join the community in Alton for a delightful Lent Special Fish Fry Fridays at Senior Services Plus, where patrons can enjoy a satisfying fish platter every Friday from March 7th to April 11th.

Children aged 5 to 10 are invited to have a blast at the Homeschool Open Gymnastics event at the Wood River Rec Center, providing a fun and engaging environment for kids to explore gymnastics.

Don't miss the FISH FRY at Evangelical (week 2 of 6), where you can enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat dinner or take home a fish sandwich during the Lenten season.

Join teens for an hour of fun at the YA Fridays event, taking place in the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall, featuring crafts, video games, and socializing.

Parents can enjoy a night out while their children have a great time at the Parent's Night Out hosted by Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, with games and activities for kids in a safe environment.

Wine and beer enthusiasts are invited to the Uncorked for a Cause event at Bluff City Grill, where guests can sample beverages and enjoy appetizers while supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

Enjoy a serene evening with great music at the 1st Things First LIVE event at 1818 Chophouse, featuring live performances in a welcoming atmosphere.

Gather for a lively night of music with Lanny & Julie at Edwardsville Moose Lodge, promising an enjoyable evening filled with great tunes and good company.

Rock out with the Steve Ewing Duo at Bakers & Hale LIVE, where patrons can enjoy high-energy performances and delicious food.

Country-rock fans won't want to miss Bad Influence LIVE at Silver Creek Sports & Social, promising a night filled with great music and dancing.

Join the acoustic night at 2 Pedros LIVE at Copper Fire, where you can enjoy a cozy atmosphere with great food and music.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at the St. Pats Day Karaoke Bash! at The Pump House Bar & Grill, featuring karaoke and festive drink specials to enjoy with friends.

Events on Mar. 15, 2025

Join St. Ambrose Parish for their St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies on March 15, 2025, featuring Men's Bible Study at 8:00 AM and Women's Bible Study at 9:30 AM, where you can connect with others in faith, reflect on scripture, and share in meaningful discussions.

Don't miss the opportunity to create a stunning custom arrangement at the St. Patrick's Day Flower Bar at Petaled Pail & Co. Design House in Edwardsville on March 15, 2025, where festive greens and golds will be featured to celebrate the holiday!

Experience the best of local produce and artisan goods this winter at the Goshen Farmers Market: Winter Market Season, happening on March 15, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Land of Goshen Community Market.

Celebrate all things Irish at the Alton St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2025 on March 15, 2025, in Downtown Alton, where local businesses will offer beer, food, entertainment, and games from 11 AM to 7 PM!

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2025 Faint-Paint Pre Party at FLOCK Food Truck Park + Bar on March 15, 2025, featuring face paint, glitter tattoos, and live music by Acoustic Potluck from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Enjoy an afternoon of great music and good vibes at CTL Acoustic Duo At Fast Eddie's on March 15, 2025, where you can relax on the spacious patio while April and Nathan of Crossed the Line perform your favorite songs.

Join us for a spectacular concert event titled Sing in the Love & Luck of ’25 at Alton Little Theater on March 15, 2025, featuring the extraordinary tenor, Thomas M. Taylor IV, as he takes you on a musical journey through Broadway's finest.

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with another performance of Sing in the Love & Luck of '25, also at Alton Little Theater on March 15, 2025, for a fantastic musical experience and a reception with refreshments afterward!

Get ready for a night of live music and killer drink specials at the St. Paddy's Day Bash at Backstage on March 15, 2025, featuring live music by Alice in Reverse starting at 2:00 PM.

Rock out with the Kickstart Band at the Kickstart Band LIVE event at Hawg Pit BBQ on March 15, 2025, and enjoy a lively atmosphere with great music, food, and drinks.

Experience live music from Ed Callison Duo at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on March 15, 2025, as you unwind with a glass of wine.

Don't miss the evening of shopping and fun at the Thanks, It's Vintage Market: Volume IV at Old Bakery Beer Company on March 15, 2025, featuring vintage vendors, St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails, and delicious food specials.

Get ready for a special live performance by Rum Boogie at Grafton Winery on March 15, 2025, for a night of great music and lively atmosphere.

Rev up for St. Patrick’s Day Bike Night at Ted's Motorcycle World on March 15, 2025, featuring incredible bikes, great vibes, and delicious food and drinks!

Bring the family to Santa's birthday celebration! at Got Faith Ministry Building on March 15, 2025, where you can enjoy cupcakes, drinks, and visit Santa while helping stock the community food pantry.

Don't miss the high-energy live music from Strangers at Big Daddy’s Edwardsville on March 15, 2025, for a night of great tunes and fun vibes!

Get ready for an action-packed night of live wrestling as the Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance presents CHWA: Live Pro Wrestling at American Legion Post 199 on March 15, 2025!

Enjoy a high-energy country show with Midwest Avenue at Holiday Shores Marina on March 15, 2025, for a night of fantastic music and dancing by the lake!

Experience another evening of live wrestling by the Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance at Evening of Live Wrestling at Edwardsville American Legion on March 15, 2025, with doors opening at 6:00 PM!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and The Firehouse’s 25th Anniversary at St. Patty's Day Pub Crawl W/Doppleganger on March 15, 2025, in downtown Alton, featuring live music and drink specials!

Join the excitement at MVC Presents Luck of the Brawl on March 15, 2025, for a thrilling night of live professional wrestling at Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey!

Enjoy live music from The Skylark Brothers at The Corner Tavern on March 15, 2025, for a night filled with classic rock hits and great vibes!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at St. Patrick's Weekend at Bon Air, where Twisted Road will provide high-energy live music at Fast Eddie’s on March 15, 2025!

Rock out with Leadfoot at Bakers & Hale on March 15, 2025, for a night of live music and great food!

Unleash your creativity at Black Light Night, where you can create a vibrant butterfly painting on canvas using neon paints on March 15, 2025, at Party on Broadway!

Don't miss the legendary classic rock band Head East at Head East- Flat As A Pancake 50th Anniversary Show at Wildey Theatre on March 15, 2025, celebrating their iconic debut album!

Events on Mar. 16, 2025

Join the Waffle House Fight Club for an all-request live music experience at Catdaddy’s Tavern with Waffle House Flight Club on March 16, 2025, where you can enjoy a variety of genres from folk to bluegrass while sipping your favorite drink.

Don't miss the Granite City Senior Social Club concert and dance happening on March 16, 2025, at Granite City Township Hall; for more details, check out the event titled Granite City Senior Social Club concert/Dance.

On March 16, 2025, come to Grafton Winery & Brewhaus for an evening of music with Scott & Karl, where you can unwind and enjoy the atmosphere.

Get ready for a Sunday Funday filled with live acoustic music at Bakers & Hale on March 16, 2025, featuring Tony Acoustic LIVE, where you can enjoy great food and good vibes!

Experience the rising country artist Ethan Carl live on March 16, 2025, at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air during the event Ethan Carl Live at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, where you can enjoy his original songs and classic favorites.

