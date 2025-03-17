Our Daily Show Interview! Cathy and Nash: St. Paddy's Day Fun at Johnsons!

ALTON — As always, Johnson's Corner is celebrating St. Patrick's Day today on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Monday marks the first such event since the death of co-owner Jimmie Johnson. Jimmie died on Sept. 18, 2024.

The celebration, a cherished tradition for the Alton community, will feature the preparation of 500 pounds of corned beef and cabbage, according to Jimmie’s son, Nash Johnson, who discussed the menu for the big day on a recent "Our Daily Show!" episode with host C.J. Nasello.

Nash Johnson has stepped into a leadership role to continue the family legacy.

"We do it every year," he said. "I will make sure everyone is having a good time."

His mother, Cathy Johnson, expressed her pride in her son’s commitment to honoring his father’s memory.

"St. Paddy's Day was Jimmie's biggest day," she said. "Nash is now carrying on that tradition with the other employees."

The menu for the celebration will also include Irish stew and Reuben sandwiches, with specials available throughout the day. The Johnson family has operated Johnson's Corner for decades, a business originally founded by Jimmie’s father, Bob Johnson.

Jimmie Johnson's death left a void in the community, but many residents are coming together today to honor his legacy while celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Nash Johnson noted that preparations for the event began early last week, with the team readying the extensive menu.

"We also will have Irish stew and Reuben sandwiches today," he said.

Nash mentioned that the St. Patrick's Day tradition began with his grandfather and highlighted the strong support of the Johnson's Corner team in ensuring the success of the celebration.

Both Nash and Cathy complimented their excellent hard-working staff for all the effort it takes to put on this annual Alton celebration.

Everyone who visits Johnson's Corner today will have a thought about the late Jimmie Johnson. Jimmie brought a tradition to Alton on St. Patrick's Day with his family that will live on for years and years to come.

